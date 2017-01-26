SAFE Place for sexual assault victims closes
The only 24-hour emergency service between Mission and Laredo for victims of sexual assault vital in prosecuting rapists at the local, state and federal level was shut down this week. The cut by MissionRegionalMedicalCenter of its Sexual Assault Forensic Unit, or SAFE Place, was part of 40 layoffs that took place Wednesday at the hospital, according to Mission hospital CEO Javier Iruegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Any Cuckolds in Laredo (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Liar
|17
|girl working at sunglass hutt at mall
|Jan 22
|EPI
|3
|Communion dresses
|Jan 22
|Searching
|1
|Attencion!! Hola!!!
|Jan 16
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Jan 16
|Mappy
|8
|Stars
|Jan 15
|Cheapo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC