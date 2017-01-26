SAFE Place for sexual assault victims closes

The only 24-hour emergency service between Mission and Laredo for victims of sexual assault vital in prosecuting rapists at the local, state and federal level was shut down this week. The cut by MissionRegionalMedicalCenter of its Sexual Assault Forensic Unit, or SAFE Place, was part of 40 layoffs that took place Wednesday at the hospital, according to Mission hospital CEO Javier Iruegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.