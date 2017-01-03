Rep. Cuellar: Homeland Security Relea...

Rep. Cuellar: Homeland Security Releasing Immigrants Into Texas

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: News Max

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar released a statement saying that immigrants that had been detained while illegally entering the United States are being released in Laredo, Texas, according to a statement on his website. "The Department of Homeland Security is releasing immigrants, mostly from Central America, in the Laredo area where they are free to go with relatives or sponsor organizations while they are given a Notice to Appear for an asylum hearing before an immigration judge on a certain date.

