Rep. Burrows files bill for I-27 exte...

Rep. Burrows files bill for I-27 extension study

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The day before the state's 85th Legislature convenes, Burrows filed a bill that would direct the Texas Department of Transportation to conduct a feasibility study on extending Interstate 27 from Lubbock to Laredo along the Ports- to-Plains map. "The bill would direct TxDOT to examine a critically needed expansion of I-27, which currently ends in Lubbock," Burrows said of the Amarillo to Lubbock highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Priss Guevara 18 hr Cowboyup 1
Briscoa Sun Mary 9
Attencion!! Hola!!! Jan 8 ICE Capitan 1
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Looking for friend jj he use to live in uvald... Jan 6 Cindy 1
rubi26 (Mar '15) Jan 3 Ian 5
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,810

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC