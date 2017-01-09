Rep. Burrows files bill for I-27 extension study

The day before the state's 85th Legislature convenes, Burrows filed a bill that would direct the Texas Department of Transportation to conduct a feasibility study on extending Interstate 27 from Lubbock to Laredo along the Ports- to-Plains map. "The bill would direct TxDOT to examine a critically needed expansion of I-27, which currently ends in Lubbock," Burrows said of the Amarillo to Lubbock highway.

