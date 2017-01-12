New
Thirty-one secondary fine arts students have earned chairs in the Texas Music Educators Association 2016-2017 All-State Band or Choir, more than any other school district in Area G, the Brownsville Independent School District announced. The final round of auditions was held on Jan. 7, in Corpus Christi and Rockport-Fulton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attencion!! Hola!!!
|5 hr
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|19 hr
|Mappy
|8
|Stars
|Sun
|Cheapo
|3
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Oilfield
|35
|old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15)
|Jan 12
|Tminus19
|5
|Denora? Used to work at family garden inn.
|Jan 12
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC