NAFTA doesn't count for much economically, but it's still a huge political football. Here's why.
A worker moves rolls of sheet metal at a Laredo, Texas, plant dependent on Mexico trade spurred by NAFTA. The Trans-Pacific Partnership was thrown for an enormous loss during the Presidential campaign even though the share of Americans who understood the issues even partially probably reached the hundredths of a percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adriana Barrera
|3 hr
|Sandra
|3
|Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is...
|7 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Briscoa
|Sun
|Trump
|11
|Any Cuckolds in Laredo (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|Liar
|17
|girl working at sunglass hutt at mall
|Jan 22
|EPI
|3
|Communion dresses
|Jan 22
|Searching
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC