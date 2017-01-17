Land purchased for new plaza on Morri...

Land purchased for new plaza on Morrison Road

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

With his Four Corners redevelopment nearly complete, Sergio Santiago already has his sights set on another retail plaza project, this one on 1.7 acres on Morrison Road in front of Target. Santiago, owner of Chula Vista Construction LLC, said he purchased the lot from Tipton Auto Group and is developing the project with the help of New Jersey and New York investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr dortmund 1,055
Communion dresses 6 hr Searching 1
girl working at sunglass hutt at mall Jan 19 Hohoho 2
Attencion!! Hola!!! Jan 16 ICE Capitan 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Jan 16 Mappy 8
Stars Jan 15 Cheapo 3
whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15) Jan 14 Oilfield 35
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC