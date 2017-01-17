Land purchased for new plaza on Morrison Road
With his Four Corners redevelopment nearly complete, Sergio Santiago already has his sights set on another retail plaza project, this one on 1.7 acres on Morrison Road in front of Target. Santiago, owner of Chula Vista Construction LLC, said he purchased the lot from Tipton Auto Group and is developing the project with the help of New Jersey and New York investors.
