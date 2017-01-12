Judge indicted on influence peddling charge in Laredo
County Court at Law Judge Jesus Garza faces one count of gift to a public servant by a person in his jurisdiction, a Class A misdemeanor. A grand jury in Laredo returned the indictment Wednesday.
