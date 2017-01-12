"I'm the last one"

"I'm the last one"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Miami Herald

Cuban migrant JosA© Antonio Batista Silva, breaks down after arriving in Laredo, Texas. Authorities told him he was among the last to get in after President Barack Obama put an end to wet-foot, dry-foot policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr JULIO 1,032
Nude pics (Mar '15) 4 hr Mappy 8
Stars 14 hr Cheapo 3
whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15) Sat Oilfield 35
old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15) Jan 12 Tminus19 5
Denora? Used to work at family garden inn. Jan 12 Looking 1
Adriana Barrera Jan 12 Mundo 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC