"I'm the last one"
Cuban migrant JosA© Antonio Batista Silva, breaks down after arriving in Laredo, Texas. Authorities told him he was among the last to get in after President Barack Obama put an end to wet-foot, dry-foot policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|Mappy
|8
|Stars
|14 hr
|Cheapo
|3
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Oilfield
|35
|old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15)
|Jan 12
|Tminus19
|5
|Denora? Used to work at family garden inn.
|Jan 12
|Looking
|1
|Adriana Barrera
|Jan 12
|Mundo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC