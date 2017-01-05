Feds Seize Nearly $7M in Meth at Texas Border
Federal authorities seized nearly $7 million in crystal methamphetamine at two international border bridges in south Texas in one week. Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection assigned to the World Trade Center International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, observed a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban crossing from Mexico.
