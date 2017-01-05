Feds Seize Nearly $7M in Meth at Texa...

Feds Seize Nearly $7M in Meth at Texas Border

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Breitbart.com

Federal authorities seized nearly $7 million in crystal methamphetamine at two international border bridges in south Texas in one week. Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection assigned to the World Trade Center International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, observed a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban crossing from Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Briscoa 2 hr Mary 9
Attencion!! Hola!!! 6 hr ICE Capitan 1
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 13 hr Farmer 179
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Looking for friend jj he use to live in uvald... Jan 6 Cindy 1
rubi26 (Mar '15) Jan 3 Ian 5
on the rocks tavern Jan 2 explorer 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC