Feds issue decision on operating plan for Rio Grande

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Federal officials have signed off on a plan that spells out how the Rio Grande will be allocated and delivered to users in southern New Mexico and Texas over the next three decades. The Bureau of Reclamation announced that the record of decision regarding the river's operating agreement was signed Thursday and that accounting and operation of the system will continue as it has for the past several years.

