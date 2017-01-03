Dealers
Ed Nicol is general manager. Jonathan Watson, left, and Michael Powell, owners of Toyota of Laredo in Laredo, Texas, received a 50-year award from Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Watson is dealer principal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priss Guevara
|15 min
|Cowboyup
|1
|Briscoa
|Sun
|Mary
|9
|Attencion!! Hola!!!
|Sun
|ICE Capitan
|1
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Farmer
|179
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Looking for friend jj he use to live in uvald...
|Jan 6
|Cindy
|1
|rubi26 (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Ian
|5
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC