Cuellar recalls Trump calling him a l...

Cuellar recalls Trump calling him a loser six years ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Congressman Henry Cuellar meets with Mexican businessman Carlos Slim during a meeting on Friday with Mexican leaders and businessmen in Mexico City to discuss U.S.-Mexico relations. Courtesy photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adriana Barrera 8 hr Rey 5
News Donald Trump's Moving Forward With His Wall. Is... Tue SOAP BOX HERO 6
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Briscoa Jan 29 Trump 11
Any Cuckolds in Laredo (Sep '14) Jan 25 Liar 17
girl working at sunglass hutt at mall Jan 22 EPI 3
Communion dresses Jan 22 Searching 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC