City of Laredo EMS Receives New Equip...

City of Laredo EMS Receives New Equipment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KGNS-TV Laredo

The Department has been training their firefighters with a device called King Airway. This is easier and faster to use during critical situations to control the patients' airway during cardiac arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr Part McShartz 1,052
girl working at sunglass hutt at mall Thu Hohoho 2
Attencion!! Hola!!! Jan 16 ICE Capitan 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Jan 16 Mappy 8
Stars Jan 15 Cheapo 3
whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15) Jan 14 Oilfield 35
old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15) Jan 12 Tminus19 5
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Webb County was issued at January 21 at 3:30AM CST

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC