City of Laredo Announces Tax Abatement Plan

For this reason, the City of Laredo announced it will suspend property taxes within a five-year period in order for U.S. Cold Storage - a refrigerated services warehouse company - to expand its facilities in our area. "They're willing to employ over 30 employees, and possibly more as time permits, and as the business expands within our city," says Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.