City of Laredo Announces Tax Abatement Plan
For this reason, the City of Laredo announced it will suspend property taxes within a five-year period in order for U.S. Cold Storage - a refrigerated services warehouse company - to expand its facilities in our area. "They're willing to employ over 30 employees, and possibly more as time permits, and as the business expands within our city," says Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girl working at sunglass hutt at mall
|1 hr
|Hohoho
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Attencion!! Hola!!!
|Mon
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Jan 16
|Mappy
|8
|Stars
|Jan 15
|Cheapo
|3
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Jan 14
|Oilfield
|35
|old classmate.. lizzy (Nov '15)
|Jan 12
|Tminus19
|5
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC