Brownsville won't fight state lawsuit, ends plastic bag fee
Brownsville is removing its $1-a-bag fee on plastic shopping bags in exchange for the Texas Attorney General's Office dropping a lawsuit against the Rio Grande Valley city. Weslaco television station KRGV reports the fee has raised $4.4 million to pay for street sweepers, recycling machines, beautification and cleanup.
