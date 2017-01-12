Brownsville won't fight state lawsuit...

Brownsville won't fight state lawsuit, ends plastic bag fee

Brownsville is removing its $1-a-bag fee on plastic shopping bags in exchange for the Texas Attorney General's Office dropping a lawsuit against the Rio Grande Valley city. Weslaco television station KRGV reports the fee has raised $4.4 million to pay for street sweepers, recycling machines, beautification and cleanup.

