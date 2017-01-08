Border Patrol Recovers 44 Migrants from Stash House
Border Patrol agents from the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley Sectors joined up to raid a stash house where 44 illegal immigrants were being warehoused. The agents raided a stash house near Donna, Texas, located south of McAllen along the Rio Grande Border with Mexico.
