Among last Cubans to cross into the U.S., migrant at home in Hialeah

Cuban Alvaro Moreno is reunited with his family Maria Eugenia Fernandez in Hialeah Saturday after arriving in a van from Texas after crossing the border with Mexico on Jan. 12. He was one of the last Cubans awarded parole into the U.S. because he arrived hours before the end of the wet foot, dry foot policy on Thursday.

