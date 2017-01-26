A horse receiving a bath before running.
CBP officers seized 61.86 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $1.2 million in horse shampoo bottles at Pharr International Bridge over the weekend. On Jan. 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $1.2 million worth of liquid methamphetamine hidden in horse shampoo bottles at the Pharr International Bridge.
