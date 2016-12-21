Veterans give thanks to volunteers se...

Veterans give thanks to volunteers serving those in need

Wednesday Dec 28

Donations from community members made a difference for the veterans that receive assistance from the Laredo, Texas-area nonprofit, Volunteers Serving the Need. Some Veterans are taking the time to say thank you to those who donated or volunteered during the Christmas season.

