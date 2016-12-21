Veterans give thanks to volunteers serving those in need
Donations from community members made a difference for the veterans that receive assistance from the Laredo, Texas-area nonprofit, Volunteers Serving the Need. Some Veterans are taking the time to say thank you to those who donated or volunteered during the Christmas season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
