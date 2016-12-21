Trump team surveying border

RIO GRANDE CITY,Tx- Congressman Henry Cuellar District 28, stands in front of Surveillance balloon that helps agents along Texas-Mexico border near Rio Grande City Wednesday Dec.14,2016. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] RIO GRANDE CITY,Tx- Eight 55-foot balloons with military-grade surveillance cameras are providing U.S. Border Patrol agents an eye in the sky along the Texas-Mexico border.

