Trump seeks path for Mexico barrier, but will it be a 'big, beautiful wall?'
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked federal border protection officials for guidance on where a new wall separating the United States from Mexico - a signature promise of Trump's campaign - can be erected, according to a Democratic congressman from Texas who opposes the idea. But the officials exploring possible paths for such a barrier also appear to be considering fencing and other options short of the "big, beautiful wall" that Trump regularly vowed to erect, at Mexico's expense, along a border of more than 1,900 miles.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to cheers?!?
|14 hr
|traveler
|1
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Mon
|outsider
|33
|is there some making porn around town (Mar '11)
|Mon
|chale
|28
|What do Diego Hernandez and Jose limon have in ...
|Sat
|Merry Christmas
|1
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|Dec 21
|Body Dumps
|2
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
|Briscoa
|Dec 21
|Tuly
|6
