Trump seeks path for Mexico barrier, but will it be a 'big, beautiful wall?'

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked federal border protection officials for guidance on where a new wall separating the United States from Mexico - a signature promise of Trump's campaign - can be erected, according to a Democratic congressman from Texas who opposes the idea. But the officials exploring possible paths for such a barrier also appear to be considering fencing and other options short of the "big, beautiful wall" that Trump regularly vowed to erect, at Mexico's expense, along a border of more than 1,900 miles.

