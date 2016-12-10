Teacher arrested after being found 'naked from the waist down' in car with underage pupil
Laura Michelle Lozano, 46, is facing sex abuse charges in Laredo, Texas, after being discovered with the Cigarroa High School pupil in a parked car. Police responded to a 10pm report of a suspicious white sport utility vehicle in the town, inside which they found Lozano, an English teacher at a local school, 'naked from the waist down'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|Dec 21
|Body Dumps
|2
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Dec 21
|Marcos
|32
|Briscoa
|Dec 21
|Tuly
|6
|Opiets
|Dec 17
|Master P
|1
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Dec 16
|The day
|10
|Los Porciones Texas Royalties (Aug '10)
|Dec 14
|Mandy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC