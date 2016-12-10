Teacher arrested after being found 'naked from the waist down' in car with underage pupil

Laura Michelle Lozano, 46, is facing sex abuse charges in Laredo, Texas, after being discovered with the Cigarroa High School pupil in a parked car. Police responded to a 10pm report of a suspicious white sport utility vehicle in the town, inside which they found Lozano, an English teacher at a local school, 'naked from the waist down'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.