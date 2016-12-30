Obama's - Red Carpet': Feds Dump 40 M...

Obama's - Red Carpet': Feds Dump 40 Migrants at Texas Bus Stop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Breitbart.com

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents released a group of 40 women who illegally entered the United States from Central American countries at a bus station in south Texas. The influx of women and children illegally crossing the border from Mexico has been increasing steadily over the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 27 min Encore white trash 996
rubi26 (Mar '15) Tue Ian 5
on the rocks tavern Mon explorer 1
club taboo Mon jose 1
Danny's off of 359 Mon swm 5
paola de Kissi Jan 2 wondering 1
Nude pics (Mar '15) Jan 1 Josh 4
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC