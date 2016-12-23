NY Times: Trump Seeks Path for Mexico Wall
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has contacted border officials to ask where a wall could be constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The New York Times. Trump referred to the "big, beautiful wall" as a key campaign promise, one he said would combat illegal immigration, and his aides continue to say that border wall construction is a priority for the new administration.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aleida???
|16 min
|Marco
|3
|what happened to cheers?!?
|19 hr
|traveler
|1
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Mon
|outsider
|33
|is there some making porn around town (Mar '11)
|Mon
|chale
|28
|What do Diego Hernandez and Jose limon have in ...
|Sat
|Merry Christmas
|1
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|Dec 21
|Body Dumps
|2
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
