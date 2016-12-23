NY Times: Trump Seeks Path for Mexico...

NY Times: Trump Seeks Path for Mexico Wall

Friday Dec 23

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has contacted border officials to ask where a wall could be constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The New York Times. Trump referred to the "big, beautiful wall" as a key campaign promise, one he said would combat illegal immigration, and his aides continue to say that border wall construction is a priority for the new administration.

