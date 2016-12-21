New tour signs add focus to history
A view of one of the many architectural arches of the Fort Brown Old Post Hospital built in 1846. According to civilwar.org The Union army landed near the mouth of the Rio Grande in November of 1863 occupying Fort Brown and Brownsville, but later was retaken by Confederate forces and held the fort until the end of the war.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do Diego Hernandez and Jose limon have in ...
|10 hr
|Merry Christmas
|1
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|Dec 21
|Body Dumps
|2
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Dec 21
|Marcos
|32
|Briscoa
|Dec 21
|Tuly
|6
|Opiets
|Dec 17
|Master P
|1
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Dec 16
|The day
|10
