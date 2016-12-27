Mexican Cartel Ransoming Deported Migrants from Texas

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas - Gunmen from Mexico's Los Zetas cartel have been kidnapping individuals after they have been deported from Texas by U.S. authorities. Four Mexican citizens who had just been deported by U.S. authorities from Laredo, Texas, had gone to the bus station in this border city to purchase tickets to their hometowns when a team of Los Zetas cartel gunmen kidnapped them at gunpoint, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office revealed.

