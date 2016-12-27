Mexican Cartel Ransoming Deported Mig...

Mexican Cartel Ransoming Deported Migrants from Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Breitbart.com

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas - Gunmen from Mexico's Los Zetas cartel have been kidnapping individuals after they have been deported from Texas by U.S. authorities. Four Mexican citizens who had just been deported by U.S. authorities from Laredo, Texas, had gone to the bus station in this border city to purchase tickets to their hometowns when a team of Los Zetas cartel gunmen kidnapped them at gunpoint, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say 23 hr Analyst 6
Aleida??? Tue Marco 3
what happened to cheers?!? Dec 26 traveler 1
whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15) Dec 26 outsider 33
is there some making porn around town (Mar '11) Dec 26 chale 28
What do Diego Hernandez and Jose limon have in ... Dec 24 Merry Christmas 1
Danny's off of 359 Dec 21 STXBlue 4
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC