Mexican Cartel Ransoming Deported Migrants from Texas
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas - Gunmen from Mexico's Los Zetas cartel have been kidnapping individuals after they have been deported from Texas by U.S. authorities. Four Mexican citizens who had just been deported by U.S. authorities from Laredo, Texas, had gone to the bus station in this border city to purchase tickets to their hometowns when a team of Los Zetas cartel gunmen kidnapped them at gunpoint, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|23 hr
|Analyst
|6
|Aleida???
|Tue
|Marco
|3
|what happened to cheers?!?
|Dec 26
|traveler
|1
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Dec 26
|outsider
|33
|is there some making porn around town (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|chale
|28
|What do Diego Hernandez and Jose limon have in ...
|Dec 24
|Merry Christmas
|1
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC