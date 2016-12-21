Massive tent pitched to deal with migrant influx
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske, center, speaks next to Director, Field-Operantions David P. Higgerson, Laredo Office, left, and Joint Task Force-West South Texas Corridor Commander Manuel Padilla, Jr. as the media tours the temporary holding facility which will hold undocumented unaccompanied childen next to the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge December 7, 2016 in Donna. Photo by Joel [email protected] The media tours the temporary holding facility which will hold undocumented unaccompanied childen next to the Donna-Rio Bravo International bridge December 7, 2016 in Donna.
