'King of Pot' no longer in exile, arr...

'King of Pot' no longer in exile, arrested in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Chron

John Robert "Johnny" Boone, the head of the "Cornbread "Mafia," a large string of marijuana farms in the upper midwest, became a fugitive in 2008 when he fled from authorities in Kentucky. His run ended Dec. 22, 2016 at a mall in Montreal, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say 26 min Analyst 7
Aleida??? Tue Marco 3
what happened to cheers?!? Mon traveler 1
whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15) Mon outsider 33
is there some making porn around town (Mar '11) Mon chale 28
What do Diego Hernandez and Jose limon have in ... Dec 24 Merry Christmas 1
Danny's off of 359 Dec 21 STXBlue 4
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC