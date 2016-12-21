Federal court ruling is victory for XPO workers in Laredo, Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal court has denied XPO/Con-way's latest attempt to delay the decision by workers in Laredo, Texas to form their union as Teamsters with Local 657. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected the company's petition for review of an order of the National Labor Relations Board requiring the company to recognize Local 657 as the workers' bargaining representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.