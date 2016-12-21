Eyeing the wall: Trump team surveys Texas for building spots
In advance of taking office in January, Donald Trump's transition team has people surveying the Texas-Mexico border for places to build a wall. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, says while some areas don't want the structure, they're being told to submit ideas anyway.
