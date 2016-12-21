EDITORIAL: Tent city in Donna response to immigration surge

As Monitor Reporter Kristian Hernandez predicted last month, an extraordinary shift in migration patterns appear to be occurring, setting the stage for possibly the highest number of immigrants in years crossing into South Texas this month. With Donald Trump taking office in January, the holidays upon us, and increasing poverty and crime in Latin America, a myriad of factors are converging to drive thousands to our Southwest border with greater urgency and numbers not seen in decades.

