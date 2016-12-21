EDITORIAL: Tent city in Donna response to immigration surge
As Monitor Reporter Kristian Hernandez predicted last month, an extraordinary shift in migration patterns appear to be occurring, setting the stage for possibly the highest number of immigrants in years crossing into South Texas this month. With Donald Trump taking office in January, the holidays upon us, and increasing poverty and crime in Latin America, a myriad of factors are converging to drive thousands to our Southwest border with greater urgency and numbers not seen in decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|Dec 21
|Body Dumps
|2
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Dec 21
|Marcos
|32
|Briscoa
|Dec 21
|Tuly
|6
|Opiets
|Dec 17
|Master P
|1
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Dec 16
|The day
|10
|Los Porciones Texas Royalties (Aug '10)
|Dec 14
|Mandy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC