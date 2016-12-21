Cornyn visits Anzalduas; avoids mentioning border wall

Cornyn's visit to the Anzalduas Bridge, along with U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, U.S. Rep-elect Vicente Gonzalez, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling and many more, was to discuss the legislation he and Cuellar worked on, got passed by all parties and is now just waiting on a presidential signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.