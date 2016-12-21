City of Laredo Hopes to Construct Mor...

City of Laredo Hopes to Construct More Highway Connectors

As a part of the Cities Fast Act grant, the City of Laredo is hoping to construct five more highway connectors to move traffic more efficiently. The city currently has three connectors, but they plan on using the money from the grant application to construct five more.

