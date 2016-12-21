CBP Issues Interim Rules Shifting Key Functions

Completing a process started several years ago, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has published new interim rules formalizing the transfer and consolidation of key customs functions from the agency's 328 ports of entry to 10 centralized Centers of Excellence and Expertise organized by industry groupings. The Centers were established with the stated aim to increase uniformity of practices across ports of entry, facilitate the timely resolution of trade compliance issues nationwide, and further strengthen critical agency knowledge of key industry practices.

