5 Aerostats Used to Secure Border in RGV
The Rapid Aerostat Initial Deployment has aerostats located throughout the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors. U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses aerostats to secure the border from people who cross illegally into the U.S. and drug smugglers.
