Police Advise Social Media Users The Consequences Of Posting Online Threats
As soon as police are alerted that someone's life is in danger they act fast since they have no way of knowing if the individual online is joking or serious. Although some people may use social media to communicate with friends, there are also other users who joke around and post threats against people, even police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|Dec 21
|Body Dumps
|2
|Danny's off of 359
|Dec 21
|STXBlue
|4
|whataburger Zapata hwy (Jun '15)
|Dec 21
|Marcos
|32
|Briscoa
|Dec 21
|Tuly
|6
|Opiets
|Dec 17
|Master P
|1
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Dec 16
|The day
|10
|Los Porciones Texas Royalties (Aug '10)
|Dec 14
|Mandy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC