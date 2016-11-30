An international bridge connecting La...

An international bridge connecting Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Federal legislation to beef up staffing and improve facilities at the country's southern land ports is being viewed with a renewed sense of urgency in light of president-elect Donald Trump's rhetoric about scaling back major trade pacts. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed Texas Sen. John Cornyn 's Cross Border Trade Enhancement Act, which would allow local governments and private businesses to partner with Customs and Border Protection to fund staffing and improvement projects.

