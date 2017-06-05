You can help wildlife by returning tracking collars intact

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging anyone who finds or harvests an animal that is wearing a tracking collar to return that piece of equipment undamaged and as soon as possible to any Game and Fish office throughout the state. "Between our projects and those through the University of Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, there are a lot of radio-collared animals around the state," said Laramie Wildlife Biologist Lee Knox.

