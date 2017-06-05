You can help wildlife by returning tracking collars intact
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging anyone who finds or harvests an animal that is wearing a tracking collar to return that piece of equipment undamaged and as soon as possible to any Game and Fish office throughout the state. "Between our projects and those through the University of Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, there are a lot of radio-collared animals around the state," said Laramie Wildlife Biologist Lee Knox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|May 29
|Lima
|14
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr '17
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC