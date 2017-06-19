UW to examine whether to expand distance learning programs
University of Wyoming officials will examine whether to allow students to earn their education degrees and licenses through distance learning. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports that potential teachers now have few options to complete education programs without being present on the university's Laramie campus.
