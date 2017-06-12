Trump replaced with Chief Washakie in Town Hall
Traditionally government buildings are adorned with pictures of the United States' chief executives. Mayor Pete Muldoon, however, recently decided to break with the custom and replaced the pictures of President Trump and Vice President Pence near the entrance of Town Hall with one of former Shoshone Chief Washakie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|May 29
|Lima
|14
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr '17
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC