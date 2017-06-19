Transformer stamp released by US Postal Service

These undated file images provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp. The U.S. Postal Service unveiled Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Laramie, Wyo., the first-of-its-kind stamp, which commemorates the Aug. 21 eclipse, that changes when you touch it by transforming into an image of the Moon from the heat of a finger.

