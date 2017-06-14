Sunlight and Storm Photo Contest

Local photographer Sean R. Heavey took this shot of a thunderstorm southwest of Fort Laramie, Wyo., on June 12. Reports of 4-inch hail and a brief tornado touchdown came in just minutes after it was taken. Heavey is one of the judges and sponsors of the Courier's Sunlight & Storm photo contest, dedicated to weather-inspired locally-produced images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.