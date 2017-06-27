Rollover accident kills young Cheyenne man near Laramie
On June 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a one vehicle rollover at 12:01 am on I-80 near the city of Laramie, Wyoming. The 2002 Ford Explorer was estimated to be traveling at a speed in excess of 90 mph when the vehicle drifted to the right and exited the highway into the ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|May 29
|Lima
|14
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr '17
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC