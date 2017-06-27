Rollover accident kills young Cheyenne man near Laramie

On June 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a one vehicle rollover at 12:01 am on I-80 near the city of Laramie, Wyoming. The 2002 Ford Explorer was estimated to be traveling at a speed in excess of 90 mph when the vehicle drifted to the right and exited the highway into the ditch.

