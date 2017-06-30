Norwegian crosses Atlantic Ocean to attend WyoTech
In this June 21, 2017 photo, peering through the trunk cavity of a 1970 Ford Maverick, Alex Kristiansen checks his welds on a roll cage he built for the soon-to-be drag racer at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Lima
|14
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr '17
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC