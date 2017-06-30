Music on The Lawn; The Patti Fiasco; ...

Music on The Lawn; The Patti Fiasco; Elk Tongue

The Riverton Branch Library has kicked off its third annual Music on the Lawn series with a performance by Laramie, Wyoming's Psychedelic Rockers Elk Tongue. Teri Wiblemo from RBL caught up with County 10 today to talk a little bit about the history of the series and upcoming highlights from this summer's roster of musical artists.

