City cleanup begins in Laramie after windstorm
Following the windstorm that occurred on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, City staff in Laramie continue to work with the Albany County Emergency Management Agency and local utility companies to coordinate clean-up efforts. Numerous trees and power lines are down and damage assessments are ongoing.
