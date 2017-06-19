Cast needed for reading of play about gay studenta s death
Stage 9 and PFLAG of South Central Kansas are teaming up to host auditions for "The Laramie Project" on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|May 29
|Lima
|14
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr '17
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC