Wyoming congress members not at Laram...

Wyoming congress members not at Laramie event

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Wyoming residents voiced complaints to field representatives of the state's congressional delegation about issues and the absence of the two U.S. senators and one representative. The Laramie Boomerang reports there were heavy tensions at Tuesday's event in Laramie, which was attended by about 50 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient' Apr 16 Commonomics USA 1
Best place to get dope in laramie Mar '17 Help no nobody 1
Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger Feb '17 TMM90 1
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC