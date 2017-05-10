Wyoming congress members not at Laramie event
Wyoming residents voiced complaints to field representatives of the state's congressional delegation about issues and the absence of the two U.S. senators and one representative. The Laramie Boomerang reports there were heavy tensions at Tuesday's event in Laramie, which was attended by about 50 people.
