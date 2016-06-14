University of Wyoming plans layoffs, ...

University of Wyoming plans layoffs, no faculty job losses

This June 14, 2016 file photo shows the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, Wyo. The University of Wyoming will lay off employees in coming weeks as the state's only public, four-year college deals with more than $40 million in budget cuts, but there are no plans for faculty job eliminations, a university official said Monday, May 1, 2017.

