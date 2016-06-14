University of Wyoming plans layoffs, no faculty job losses
This June 14, 2016 file photo shows the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, Wyo. The University of Wyoming will lay off employees in coming weeks as the state's only public, four-year college deals with more than $40 million in budget cuts, but there are no plans for faculty job eliminations, a university official said Monday, May 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr 16
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC