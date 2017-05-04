Timothy Egan: No country for this old man
In his three calamitous months in office, President Donald Trump has visited a property that is part of his business empire nearly once every three days. And while Barack Obama had gone to nine countries in that amount of time, Trump has been to no other nation - though he just announced an overseas trip for later this month.
